The Phoenix Suns (43-35) will host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) after winning four home games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Spurs, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Suns Stats Insights

  • This season, the Suns have a 46.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 3.9% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
  • Phoenix is 12-3 when it shoots higher than 50.7% from the field.
  • The Suns are the 11th best rebounding team in the league, the Spurs rank 15th.
  • The Suns score 113.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 122.8 the Spurs give up.
  • Phoenix is 18-4 when scoring more than 122.8 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, the Suns are posting 0.5 more points per game (113.9) than they are in road games (113.4).
  • Phoenix surrenders 109.2 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 113.7 on the road.
  • At home, the Suns are sinking 0.4 more threes per game (12.4) than in away games (12). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (38.3%) compared to in road games (36.8%).

Suns Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Kevin Durant Questionable Ankle

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.