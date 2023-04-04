The Phoenix Suns (43-35) will look to build on a five-game win streak when they host the San Antonio Spurs (20-58) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center as big, 18.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 236.5 points.

Suns vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: BSAZ and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -18.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

In 21 games this season, Phoenix and its opponents have scored more than 236.5 combined points.

Phoenix has had an average of 225.2 points in its games this season, 11.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Suns have a 41-36-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Phoenix has won 34 out of the 47 games, or 72.3%, in which it has been favored.

Phoenix has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -2500.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Suns have a 96.2% chance to win.

Suns vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Spurs Total Facts Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 21 26.9% 113.6 226.1 111.5 234.3 226.1 Spurs 37 47.4% 112.5 226.1 122.8 234.3 233.1

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns have a 4-5 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Suns have hit the over six times.

When playing at home, Phoenix owns a better record against the spread (20-18-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (21-18-0).

The Suns put up 113.6 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 122.8 the Spurs give up.

Phoenix has an 18-4 record against the spread and an 18-4 record overall when putting up more than 122.8 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Suns vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Suns and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 41-36 0-0 39-39 Spurs 32-46 1-1 45-33

Suns vs. Spurs Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Spurs 113.6 Points Scored (PG) 112.5 17 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 18-4 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 24-17 18-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 15-26 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 122.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 30 29-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 12-6 32-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-6

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.