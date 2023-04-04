On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Footprint Center, the Phoenix Suns (43-35) will be looking to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the San Antonio Spurs (20-58). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on BSAZ and BSSW.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Suns vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSAZ and BSSW

BSAZ and BSSW Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Suns have a +164 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 113.6 points per game to rank 17th in the league and are allowing 111.5 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The Spurs have a -805 scoring differential, falling short by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 112.5 points per game, 24th in the league, and are allowing 122.8 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

The two teams average 226.1 points per game combined, 8.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These two teams allow a combined 234.3 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix is 40-37-1 ATS this season.

San Antonio has compiled a 32-46-0 ATS record so far this year.

Suns and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +450 +210 - Spurs - - +3000

