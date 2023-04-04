Nick Ahmed -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on April 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)

Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

Ahmed had a hit in nine of 17 games last season, with multiple hits in three of those games.

He homered in 17.6% of his games last season (17 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.

Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last season (41.2%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.

In six of 17 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 5 .212 AVG .263 .257 OBP .263 .333 SLG .632 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 5 RBI 2 8/2 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 5 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)