Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Nick Ahmed -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on April 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Ahmed? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)
- Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Ahmed had a hit in nine of 17 games last season, with multiple hits in three of those games.
- He homered in 17.6% of his games last season (17 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last season (41.2%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- In six of 17 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|.212
|AVG
|.263
|.257
|OBP
|.263
|.333
|SLG
|.632
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|2
|8/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Darvish starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
- The 36-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.