Nick Ahmed -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the mound, on April 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)

  • Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • Ahmed had a hit in nine of 17 games last season, with multiple hits in three of those games.
  • He homered in 17.6% of his games last season (17 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last season (41.2%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • In six of 17 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 5
.212 AVG .263
.257 OBP .263
.333 SLG .632
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
5 RBI 2
8/2 K/BB 7/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 5
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Darvish starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
  • The 36-year-old right-hander started and threw six innings in his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Last season he ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
