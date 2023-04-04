On Tuesday, Ketel Marte (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

PETCO Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)

Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.

In 62.8% of his games last year (86 of 137), Marte got a base hit, and in 29 of those games (21.2%) he recorded two or more hits.

He hit a home run in 8.8% of his games last year (12 of 137), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Marte picked up an RBI in 39 of 137 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.

He scored in 55 of 137 games last season, with multiple runs in 13 of those games.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 63 .261 AVG .216 .352 OBP .292 .429 SLG .381 33 XBH 23 5 HR 7 28 RBI 24 44/37 K/BB 57/21 5 SB 0 Home Away 74 GP 63 51 (68.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (55.6%) 15 (20.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.2%) 28 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (42.9%) 5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.1%) 20 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)