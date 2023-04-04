The Phoenix Suns, Josh Okogie included, face the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Okogie posted four points in a 128-118 win against the Thunder.

Below we will dive into Okogie's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Josh Okogie Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 7.3 8.4 Rebounds 4.5 3.4 4.1 Assists -- 1.4 2.5 PRA -- 12.1 15 PR 14.5 10.7 12.5 3PM 1.5 0.9 1.1



Josh Okogie Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Josh Okogie has made 2.3 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 4.7% of his team's total makes.

Okogie is averaging 2.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 7.2% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Okogie's opponents, the Spurs, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 105.2 possessions per game, while his Suns average 101.4 per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Spurs are last in the NBA, allowing 122.8 points per contest.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 44.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have given up 26.5 per game, 28th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Spurs have allowed 12.5 makes per game, 20th in the NBA.

Josh Okogie vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 12 2 0 2 0 0 0 12/4/2022 26 9 11 6 0 0 3

