Gabriel Moreno -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on April 4 at 4:10 PM ET.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)

Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.

Moreno got a hit in 60.0% of his 25 games last year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those contests.

Logging a trip to the plate in 25 games last season, he hit only one homer.

Moreno drove in a run in three games last season out 25 (12.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 12 .400 AVG .256 .419 OBP .310 .400 SLG .359 0 XBH 2 0 HR 1 4 RBI 3 2/1 K/BB 6/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 10 GP 15 8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)