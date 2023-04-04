Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Gabriel Moreno -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on April 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)
- Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- Moreno got a hit in 60.0% of his 25 games last year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those contests.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 25 games last season, he hit only one homer.
- Moreno drove in a run in three games last season out 25 (12.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- In eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.400
|AVG
|.256
|.419
|OBP
|.310
|.400
|SLG
|.359
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|2/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Darvish will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 36-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in MLB.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.