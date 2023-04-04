When the (2-3) take on the (3-2) at PETCO Park on Tuesday, April 4 at 4:10 PM ET, Zac Gallen will be looking for his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 7).

The Padres are listed as -140 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Diamondbacks (+115). The total is 7 runs for the game (with -120 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gallen - ARI (0-1, 9.64 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres were favorites in 119 games last season and won 68 (57.1%) of those contests.

The Padres had a record of 48-34, a 58.5% win rate, when they were favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by San Diego, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The Padres hit 77 home runs at home last season (one per game).

San Diego had a .364 slugging percentage and averaged 2.3 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Diamondbacks won in 51, or 42.5%, of the 120 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last year, the Diamondbacks won 34 of 86 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

Arizona hit 102 homers on the road last season (1.3 per game).

The Diamondbacks slugged .397 with three extra-base hits per game on the road.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+195) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (-118) 0.5 (+875) 0.5 (+320) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+290) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+260) Alek Thomas 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+270)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL West +4000 - 4th

