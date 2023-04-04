How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Juan Soto and Christian Walker will be among the star attractions when the San Diego Padres face the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET, at PETCO Park.
Diamondbacks vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks hit 173 homers last season, which ranked 14th in the league.
- The Diamondbacks were 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 last season.
- Arizona had a team batting average of just .230 last season, which ranked 26th among MLB teams.
- Arizona ranked 14th in the majors with 702 total runs scored last season.
- The Diamondbacks had the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.304).
- Arizona had a 7.7 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 24th in the majors.
- The Diamondbacks pitched to a 4.26 last season, which ranked 23rd in baseball.
- Arizona pitchers had a 1.295 WHIP last season, 20th in the majors.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Zac Gallen will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks, his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Friday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing six hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-2
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Julio Urías
|3/31/2023
|Dodgers
|W 2-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Dustin May
|4/1/2023
|Dodgers
|L 10-1
|Away
|Madison Bumgarner
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/2/2023
|Dodgers
|W 2-1
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Noah Syndergaard
|4/3/2023
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|-
|4/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Yu Darvish
|4/6/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Dustin May
|4/7/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Madison Bumgarner
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/8/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Noah Syndergaard
|4/9/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Michael Grove
|4/10/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Wade Miley
