Tuesday's contest between the San Diego Padres (3-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-3) at PETCO Park should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-1 and heavily favors the Padres to secure the victory. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 4.

The Padres will give the nod to Yu Darvish against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 6, Diamondbacks 1.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks were chosen as underdogs in 120 games last year and walked away with the win 51 times (42.5%) in those games.

Last season, Arizona came away with a win 28 times in 77 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 44.4% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season Arizona had the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.3 runs per game (702 total runs).

The Diamondbacks had a 4.26 team ERA that ranked 23rd across all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Diamondbacks Schedule