Deandre Ayton could make a big impact for the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Ayton put up 19 points and 11 rebounds in a 128-118 win against the Thunder.

Now let's examine Ayton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 18.0 15.3 Rebounds 10.5 10.0 9.5 Assists -- 1.7 0.4 PRA 26.5 29.7 25.2 PR 25.5 28 24.8 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Spurs

Ayton is responsible for attempting 12.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.4 per game.

Ayton's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 105.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Spurs are last in the league, allowing 122.8 points per contest.

The Spurs are the 24th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 44.9 rebounds per game.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.5 assists per game.

The Spurs are the 20th-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 37 23 8 3 0 0 1 12/4/2022 25 25 10 3 1 0 0

