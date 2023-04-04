The Arizona Diamondbacks and Corbin Carroll, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Padres.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)

  • Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.
  • In 68.8% of his 32 games last season, Carroll got a hit. He also had five multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in four games a year ago (out of 32 opportunities, 12.5%), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • In nine of 32 games last year (28.1%), Carroll picked up an RBI, and three of those games (9.4%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • In 31.3% of his 32 games last season, he scored (10 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (9.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.196 AVG .321
.226 OBP .419
.314 SLG .679
4 XBH 11
1 HR 3
7 RBI 7
14/2 K/BB 17/6
0 SB 2
Home Away
14 GP 18
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff was fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in the league).
  • Darvish will start for the Padres, his first this season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 23, the 36-year-old righty started the game and went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the league last year he ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.