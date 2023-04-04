The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park

Yu Darvish TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)

Walker registered 141 hits and slugged .477.

He ranked 89th in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball last season.

Walker picked up a hit in 60.0% of his games last season (96 of 160), with multiple hits in 36 of those contests (22.5%).

He homered in 33 of 160 games in 2022 (20.6%), including 5.4% of his trips to the dish.

Walker picked up an RBI in 63 of 160 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 21 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.

In 43.8% of his 160 games last season, he scored a run (70 times). He had 12 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.5%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 80 GP 80 .227 AVG .256 .323 OBP .334 .430 SLG .522 28 XBH 35 15 HR 21 42 RBI 52 65/39 K/BB 66/32 0 SB 2 Home Away 80 GP 80 46 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (62.5%) 16 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%) 34 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (45.0%) 13 (16.3%) Games w/1+ HR 20 (25.0%) 30 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)