The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)

  • Walker registered 141 hits and slugged .477.
  • He ranked 89th in batting average, 63rd in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball last season.
  • Walker picked up a hit in 60.0% of his games last season (96 of 160), with multiple hits in 36 of those contests (22.5%).
  • He homered in 33 of 160 games in 2022 (20.6%), including 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Walker picked up an RBI in 63 of 160 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 21 of them. He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • In 43.8% of his 160 games last season, he scored a run (70 times). He had 12 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.5%).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 80
.227 AVG .256
.323 OBP .334
.430 SLG .522
28 XBH 35
15 HR 21
42 RBI 52
65/39 K/BB 66/32
0 SB 2
Home Away
80 GP 80
46 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (62.5%)
16 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%)
34 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (45.0%)
13 (16.3%) Games w/1+ HR 20 (25.0%)
30 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres allowed 173 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 17th in baseball.
  • Darvish will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 36-year-old right-hander last appeared Sunday, Oct. 23 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six innings.
  • Last season he ranked 19th in ERA (3.10), fourth in WHIP (.950), and 13th in K/9 (9.1) among qualified pitchers in the majors.
