Chris Paul's Phoenix Suns take on the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent action, a 128-118 win over the Thunder, Paul had 16 points and eight assists.

We're going to look at Paul's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.5 13.6 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 4.2 Assists 9.5 9.1 8.9 PRA 25.5 26.9 26.7 PR 16.5 17.8 17.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Chris Paul's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Chris Paul Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 9.1% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.2 per contest.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 9.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Paul's Suns average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 20th among NBA teams, while the Spurs are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 105.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 122.8 points per game, the Spurs are the worst team in the league defensively.

Giving up 44.9 rebounds per contest, the Spurs are the 24th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Spurs concede 26.5 assists per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Chris Paul vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 39 31 7 11 1 2 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Paul or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.