The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Alek Thomas At The Plate (2022)

Thomas hit .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Thomas picked up a hit in 54.9% of his games last year (62 of 113), with at least two hits in 20 of them (17.7%).

He homered in seven of 113 games in 2022 (6.2%), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Thomas picked up an RBI in 27 of 113 games last season (23.9%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.

In 38 of 113 games last year (33.6%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (6.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 53 .220 AVG .242 .261 OBP .288 .277 SLG .411 9 XBH 17 1 HR 7 17 RBI 22 36/8 K/BB 38/14 2 SB 2 Home Away 59 GP 54 30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (59.3%) 9 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (20.4%) 22 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (29.6%) 1 (1.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.1%) 13 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.9%)

