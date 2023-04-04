Alek Thomas Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Alek Thomas, who went 0-for-0 last time out, take on Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Yu Darvish
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Alek Thomas At The Plate (2022)
- Thomas hit .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
- Thomas picked up a hit in 54.9% of his games last year (62 of 113), with at least two hits in 20 of them (17.7%).
- He homered in seven of 113 games in 2022 (6.2%), including 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas picked up an RBI in 27 of 113 games last season (23.9%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.8%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
- In 38 of 113 games last year (33.6%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (6.2%) he scored two or more runs.
Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|53
|.220
|AVG
|.242
|.261
|OBP
|.288
|.277
|SLG
|.411
|9
|XBH
|17
|1
|HR
|7
|17
|RBI
|22
|36/8
|K/BB
|38/14
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|54
|30 (50.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (59.3%)
|9 (15.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (20.4%)
|22 (37.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (29.6%)
|1 (1.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (11.1%)
|13 (22.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (25.9%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Darvish takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Padres.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, Oct. 23, the 36-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- His 3.10 ERA ranked 19th, .950 WHIP ranked fourth, and 9.1 K/9 ranked 13th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
