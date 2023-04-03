The national champion will be crowned when the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (30-8) and the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (32-6) meet in the NCAA Tournament National Championship. The matchup is set for Monday at NRG Stadium at 9:20 PM, airing on CBS.

UConn vs. San Diego State Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 9:20 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV: CBS

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Aztecs allow to opponents.

UConn is 20-4 when it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Aztecs sit at 79th.

The Huskies put up 15.5 more points per game (78.6) than the Aztecs allow (63.1).

When UConn puts up more than 63.1 points, it is 24-5.

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is four percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

San Diego State is 19-5 when it shoots better than 40.1% from the field.

The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Aztecs rank 90th.

The Aztecs' 71.5 points per game are 7.2 more points than the 64.3 the Huskies give up to opponents.

When San Diego State gives up fewer than 78.6 points, it is 24-5.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

In home games, UConn is averaging 13.2 more points per game (83.3) than it is in road games (70.1).

Defensively the Huskies have played better in home games this year, allowing 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.

In terms of three-point shooting, UConn has performed better in home games this year, averaging 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage in road games.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

At home San Diego State is scoring 75.4 points per game, 6.5 more than it is averaging on the road (68.9).

In 2022-23 the Aztecs are allowing 5.2 fewer points per game at home (60.4) than on the road (65.6).

At home, San Diego State drains 8.2 3-pointers per game, 0.7 more than it averages away (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (37.4%) than on the road (38.7%).

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/23/2023 Arkansas W 88-65 T-Mobile Arena 3/25/2023 Gonzaga W 82-54 T-Mobile Arena 4/1/2023 Miami (FL) W 72-59 NRG Stadium 4/3/2023 San Diego State - NRG Stadium

San Diego State Schedule