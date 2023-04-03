The Arizona Diamondbacks and Nick Ahmed, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)

Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.

In 52.9% of his games last year (nine of 17), Ahmed had a base hit, and in three of those games (17.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a long ball in 17.6% of his games last year (three of 17), and 5.6% of his trips to the plate.

Ahmed picked up an RBI in seven of 17 games last year.

In six of 17 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 12 GP 5 .212 AVG .263 .257 OBP .263 .333 SLG .632 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 5 RBI 2 8/2 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 5 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)