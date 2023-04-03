Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.
  • Gurriel picked up at least one hit 85 times last season in 121 games played (70.2%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (28.1%).
  • He hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2022 (five of 121), including 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gurriel drove in a run in 33 games last year out of 121 (27.3%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
  • In 44 of 121 games last season (36.4%) he touched home plate, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 61
45 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (65.6%)
15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%)
25 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%)
14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Weathers makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 23-year-old lefty last appeared Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went 3 2/3 innings.
  • In his one appearance last season he finished with a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP.
