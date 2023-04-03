Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.
- Gurriel picked up at least one hit 85 times last season in 121 games played (70.2%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (28.1%).
- He hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2022 (five of 121), including 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Gurriel drove in a run in 33 games last year out of 121 (27.3%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..
- In 44 of 121 games last season (36.4%) he touched home plate, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored more than once.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|.303
|AVG
|.281
|.349
|OBP
|.341
|.431
|SLG
|.370
|21
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|32
|41/14
|K/BB
|42/18
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|45 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (65.6%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (31.1%)
|25 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (31.1%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.3%)
|14 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (31.1%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to give up 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Weathers makes his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 23-year-old lefty last appeared Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs, when he started and went 3 2/3 innings.
- In his one appearance last season he finished with a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP.
