Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.

Gurriel picked up at least one hit 85 times last season in 121 games played (70.2%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (28.1%).

He hit a home run in 4.1% of his games in 2022 (five of 121), including 1% of his trips to the plate.

Gurriel drove in a run in 33 games last year out of 121 (27.3%), including multiple RBIs in 8.3% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on four occasions..

In 44 of 121 games last season (36.4%) he touched home plate, and in six of those games (5.0%) he scored more than once.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 61 .303 AVG .281 .349 OBP .341 .431 SLG .370 21 XBH 17 3 HR 2 20 RBI 32 41/14 K/BB 42/18 0 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 61 45 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (65.6%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%) 25 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%) 14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)