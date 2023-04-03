The Arizona Diamondbacks and Kyle Lewis, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kyle Lewis At The Plate (2022)

Lewis hit .143 with three home runs and five walks.

Lewis got a hit in seven games last year (out of 18 games played, 38.9%), including one multi-hit game.

In three of 18 games last year, he left the yard (16.7%). He went deep in 4.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Lewis picked up an RBI in four of 18 games last season (22.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

In five of 18 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 10 GP 7 .182 AVG .087 .289 OBP .125 .364 SLG .217 2 XBH 1 2 HR 1 4 RBI 1 11/4 K/BB 8/1 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 7 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (28.6%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)