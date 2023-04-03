Kyle Lewis Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Kyle Lewis, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Kyle Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Kyle Lewis At The Plate (2022)
- Lewis hit .143 with three home runs and five walks.
- Lewis got a hit in seven games last year (out of 18 games played, 38.9%), including one multi-hit game.
- In three of 18 games last year, he left the yard (16.7%). He went deep in 4.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Lewis picked up an RBI in four of 18 games last season (22.2%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- In five of 18 games last season he scored a run, including multiple runs once.
Kyle Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|7
|.182
|AVG
|.087
|.289
|OBP
|.125
|.364
|SLG
|.217
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|1
|11/4
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (28.6%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (28.6%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (14.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Weathers gets the call to start for the Padres, his first this season.
- The 23-year-old left-hander started and threw 3 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs.
- In one game last season he had a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP.
