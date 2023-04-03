Ketel Marte -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

PETCO Park

Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)

Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.

In 86 of 137 games last year (62.8%) Marte had at least one hit, and in 29 of those contests (21.2%) he picked up two or more.

Including the 137 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 12 of them (8.8%), leaving the yard in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.

Marte drove in a run in 39 of 137 games last season (28.5%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.0%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

He scored in 40.1% of his games last season (55 of 137), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.5%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 63 .261 AVG .216 .352 OBP .292 .429 SLG .381 33 XBH 23 5 HR 7 28 RBI 24 44/37 K/BB 57/21 5 SB 0 Home Away 74 GP 63 51 (68.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (55.6%) 15 (20.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.2%) 28 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (42.9%) 5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.1%) 20 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)