Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Padres - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Ketel Marte -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)
- Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.
- In 86 of 137 games last year (62.8%) Marte had at least one hit, and in 29 of those contests (21.2%) he picked up two or more.
- Including the 137 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 12 of them (8.8%), leaving the yard in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Marte drove in a run in 39 of 137 games last season (28.5%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.0%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored in 40.1% of his games last season (55 of 137), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.216
|.352
|OBP
|.292
|.429
|SLG
|.381
|33
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|24
|44/37
|K/BB
|57/21
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|63
|51 (68.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (55.6%)
|15 (20.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (22.2%)
|28 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (42.9%)
|5 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (11.1%)
|20 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
- Weathers will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
- The 23-year-old left-hander started and threw 3 2/3 innings when he last appeared Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs.
- Over his one appearance last season he finished with a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.