Ketel Marte -- 1-for-4 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Diego Padres, with Ryan Weathers on the mound, on April 3 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)

  • Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.
  • In 86 of 137 games last year (62.8%) Marte had at least one hit, and in 29 of those contests (21.2%) he picked up two or more.
  • Including the 137 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he went deep in 12 of them (8.8%), leaving the yard in 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Marte drove in a run in 39 of 137 games last season (28.5%), including 11 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.0%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored in 40.1% of his games last season (55 of 137), with two or more runs on 13 occasions (9.5%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
74 GP 63
.261 AVG .216
.352 OBP .292
.429 SLG .381
33 XBH 23
5 HR 7
28 RBI 24
44/37 K/BB 57/21
5 SB 0
Home Away
74 GP 63
51 (68.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (55.6%)
15 (20.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.2%)
28 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (42.9%)
5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.1%)
20 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Weathers will make his first start of the season for the Padres.
  • The 23-year-old left-hander started and threw 3 2/3 innings when he last appeared Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Over his one appearance last season he finished with a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP.
