After going 1-for-3 with a double in his most recent game, Gabriel Moreno and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Ryan Weathers) at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gabriel Moreno? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)

  • Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.
  • Moreno had a hit 15 times last season in 25 games (60.0%), including five multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • He went deep once out of 25 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
  • Moreno drove in a run in 12.0% of his 25 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 12.0% of those games (three). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • He scored in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
10 GP 12
.400 AVG .256
.419 OBP .310
.400 SLG .359
0 XBH 2
0 HR 1
4 RBI 3
2/1 K/BB 6/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
10 GP 15
8 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (46.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%)
2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (6.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (17th in baseball).
  • Weathers will take the mound to start for the Padres, his first this season.
  • The 23-year-old lefty started and threw 3 2/3 innings when he last appeared Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • In one game last season he had a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.