On Monday, Evan Longoria (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)

  • Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
  • In 48 of 89 games last year (53.9%) Longoria got at least one hit, and in 15 of those contests (16.9%) he picked up two or more.
  • He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games last season (89 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.7% of his chances at the plate.
  • Longoria picked up an RBI in 22 of 89 games last season (24.7%), including 12 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • He scored in 26 of 89 games last year (29.2%), including five multi-run games (5.6%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
40 GP 48
.243 AVG .245
.326 OBP .315
.504 SLG .411
14 XBH 13
8 HR 6
21 RBI 21
33/14 K/BB 50/15
0 SB 0
Home Away
40 GP 49
20 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (57.1%)
8 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.3%)
12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (28.6%)
6 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.2%)
10 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (24.5%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.82 team ERA ranked 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Weathers starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, June 16, the 23-year-old left-hander, started and went 3 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP over his one game.
