The 2023 campaign continues for Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres (2-2) as they host Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (2-2) in an early-season game at PETCO Park on Monday, April 3. Gametime is set for 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Padres as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +115 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSSD

BSSD Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers - SD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Diamondbacks' matchup against the Padres but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to beat the Padres with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many different ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres entered a game as favorites 119 times last season and won 68, or 57.1%, of those games.

Last season, the Padres won 48 of their 82 games, or 58.5%, when favored by at least -140 on the moneyline.

San Diego has a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres hit 77 homers at home last season (one per game).

San Diego averaged 2.3 extra-base hits per game while slugging .364 in home contests.

The Diamondbacks were underdogs in 120 games last season and came away with the win 51 times (42.5%) in those contests.

Last year, the Diamondbacks won 34 of 86 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

Arizona averaged 1.3 homers per game when playing away from home last season (102 total in road contests).

The Diamondbacks slugged .397 with three extra-base hits per game on the road.

Diamondbacks vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Walker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Ketel Marte 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+175) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+170) Nick Ahmed 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+225) Evan Longoria 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Diamondbacks, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL West +4000 - 4th

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.