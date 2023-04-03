On Monday, Corbin Carroll (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)

  • Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.
  • Carroll had a hit 22 times last season in 32 games (68.8%), including five multi-hit games (15.6%).
  • He homered in 12.5% of his games last season (32 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In nine of 32 games last year (28.1%), Carroll picked up an RBI, and three of those games (9.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
  • In 31.3% of his games last season (10 of 32), he scored at least a run, and in three (9.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
14 GP 17
.196 AVG .321
.226 OBP .419
.314 SLG .679
4 XBH 11
1 HR 3
7 RBI 7
14/2 K/BB 17/6
0 SB 2
Home Away
14 GP 18
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had a 3.82 team ERA that ranked 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Weathers starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
  • The 23-year-old southpaw started and threw 3 2/3 innings when he last appeared Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP over his one game.
