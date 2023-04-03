On Monday, Corbin Carroll (on the back of going 1-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Weathers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Corbin Carroll Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: PETCO Park

PETCO Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers

Ryan Weathers TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Corbin Carroll? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Corbin Carroll At The Plate (2022)

Carroll hit .260 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and eight walks.

Carroll had a hit 22 times last season in 32 games (68.8%), including five multi-hit games (15.6%).

He homered in 12.5% of his games last season (32 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In nine of 32 games last year (28.1%), Carroll picked up an RBI, and three of those games (9.4%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

In 31.3% of his games last season (10 of 32), he scored at least a run, and in three (9.4%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Corbin Carroll Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 14 GP 17 .196 AVG .321 .226 OBP .419 .314 SLG .679 4 XBH 11 1 HR 3 7 RBI 7 14/2 K/BB 17/6 0 SB 2 Home Away 14 GP 18 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (72.2%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (22.2%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (33.3%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (16.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (27.8%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)