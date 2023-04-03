The Arizona Diamondbacks and Christian Walker, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Ryan Weathers and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Padres Starter: Ryan Weathers
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)

  • Walker racked up 141 total hits while slugging .477.
  • Among qualified hitters last season, he ranked 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 23rd in slugging.
  • Walker picked up at least one hit 96 times last year in 160 games played (60.0%), including multiple hits on 36 occasions (22.5%).
  • He homered in 33 games a year ago (out of 160 opportunities, 20.6%), going deep in 5.4% of his chances at the plate.
  • Walker drove in a run in 39.4% of his 160 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 13.1% of those contests (21). He drove in three or more runs in nine games.
  • He crossed the plate in 70 of 160 games last year (43.8%), including scoring more than once in 7.5% of his games (12 times).

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 80
46 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (62.5%)
16 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%)
34 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (45.0%)
13 (16.3%) Games w/1+ HR 20 (25.0%)
30 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Padres had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Padres pitchers combined to surrender 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
  • Weathers starts for the first time this season for the Padres.
  • The 23-year-old lefty started and threw 3 2/3 innings when he last appeared on Thursday, June 16 against the Chicago Cubs.
  • Last season he a 9.82 ERA and a 2.727 WHIP over his one game.
