How to Watch the Suns vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Phoenix Suns (42-35) aim to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Suns, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Suns vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Suns Stats Insights
- The Suns make 46.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.6 percentage points lower than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).
- Phoenix has a 21-11 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.
- The Suns are the ninth best rebounding team in the league, the Thunder rank 13th.
- The Suns score just 2.9 fewer points per game (113.5) than the Thunder allow (116.4).
- Phoenix is 23-8 when scoring more than 116.4 points.
Suns Home & Away Comparison
- The Suns are putting up 113.9 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 113 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Phoenix is giving up 109.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 113.6.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Suns have fared better when playing at home this season, draining 12.4 threes per game with a 38.3% three-point percentage, compared to 12 threes per game and a 36.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Suns Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Durant
|Questionable
|Ankle
