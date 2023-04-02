The Phoenix Suns (42-35) have just one player on the injury report for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) at Paycom Center on Sunday, April 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Suns took care of business in their most recent matchup 100-93 against the Nuggets on Friday. Kevin Durant totaled 30 points, four rebounds and two assists for the Suns.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Durant SF Questionable Ankle 29.2 6.7 5.1

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist)

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSAZ

Suns Season Insights

The Suns record only 2.9 fewer points per game (113.5) than the Thunder give up (116.4).

Phoenix has a 23-8 record when putting up more than 116.4 points.

In their last 10 games, the Suns have been scoring 113.9 points per game, an average that's slightly higher than the 113.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Phoenix connects on 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.5 on average.

The Suns average 111.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (18th in the league), and allow 110 points per 100 possessions (seventh in the NBA).

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -5.5 236.5

