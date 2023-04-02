The Phoenix Suns (42-35) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ. The over/under is set at 235.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSAZ

Favorite Spread Over/Under Suns -4.5 235.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 235.5 combined points in 20 of 77 games this season.

Phoenix has had an average of 224.9 points in its games this season, 10.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Suns are 40-36-0 against the spread this season.

Phoenix has won 33, or 71.7%, of the 46 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Phoenix has a record of 21-6, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Suns vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Thunder Total Facts Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Suns 20 26% 113.5 230.9 111.5 227.9 226 Thunder 34 43.6% 117.4 230.9 116.4 227.9 230.5

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns are 3-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.

Six of Suns' past 10 outings have hit the over.

Against the spread, Phoenix has played better when playing at home, covering 20 times in 38 home games, and 20 times in 39 road games.

The 113.5 points per game the Suns average are just 2.9 fewer points than the Thunder allow (116.4).

When Phoenix totals more than 116.4 points, it is 23-7 against the spread and 23-8 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Suns and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Suns 40-36 16-14 38-39 Thunder 45-32 24-11 43-35

Suns vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights Suns Thunder 113.5 Points Scored (PG) 117.4 18 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 23-7 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 23-8 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-20 111.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 35-21 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-8 39-17 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-9

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.