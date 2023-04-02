Suns vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Phoenix Suns (42-35) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ. The over/under is set at 235.5 for the matchup.
Suns vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: BSOK and BSAZ
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Suns
|-4.5
|235.5
Suns Betting Records & Stats
- Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 235.5 combined points in 20 of 77 games this season.
- Phoenix has had an average of 224.9 points in its games this season, 10.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Suns are 40-36-0 against the spread this season.
- Phoenix has won 33, or 71.7%, of the 46 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Phoenix has a record of 21-6, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
Suns vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 235.5
|% of Games Over 235.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Suns
|20
|26%
|113.5
|230.9
|111.5
|227.9
|226
|Thunder
|34
|43.6%
|117.4
|230.9
|116.4
|227.9
|230.5
Additional Suns Insights & Trends
- The Suns are 3-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.
- Six of Suns' past 10 outings have hit the over.
- Against the spread, Phoenix has played better when playing at home, covering 20 times in 38 home games, and 20 times in 39 road games.
- The 113.5 points per game the Suns average are just 2.9 fewer points than the Thunder allow (116.4).
- When Phoenix totals more than 116.4 points, it is 23-7 against the spread and 23-8 overall.
Suns vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Suns
|40-36
|16-14
|38-39
|Thunder
|45-32
|24-11
|43-35
Suns vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Suns
|Thunder
|113.5
|117.4
|18
|5
|23-7
|35-15
|23-8
|31-20
|111.5
|116.4
|4
|19
|35-21
|24-8
|39-17
|23-9
