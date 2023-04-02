The Phoenix Suns (42-35) are 4.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ. The over/under is set at 235.5 for the matchup.

Suns vs. Thunder Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: BSOK and BSAZ
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Suns -4.5 235.5

Suns Betting Records & Stats

  • Phoenix and its opponents have gone over 235.5 combined points in 20 of 77 games this season.
  • Phoenix has had an average of 224.9 points in its games this season, 10.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
  • The Suns are 40-36-0 against the spread this season.
  • Phoenix has won 33, or 71.7%, of the 46 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Phoenix has a record of 21-6, a 77.8% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • The implied probability of a win from the Suns, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Suns vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Suns vs Thunder Total Facts
Games Over 235.5 % of Games Over 235.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Suns 20 26% 113.5 230.9 111.5 227.9 226
Thunder 34 43.6% 117.4 230.9 116.4 227.9 230.5

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

  • The Suns are 3-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall in their last 10 contests.
  • Six of Suns' past 10 outings have hit the over.
  • Against the spread, Phoenix has played better when playing at home, covering 20 times in 38 home games, and 20 times in 39 road games.
  • The 113.5 points per game the Suns average are just 2.9 fewer points than the Thunder allow (116.4).
  • When Phoenix totals more than 116.4 points, it is 23-7 against the spread and 23-8 overall.

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Suns and Thunder Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Suns 40-36 16-14 38-39
Thunder 45-32 24-11 43-35

Suns vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Suns Thunder
113.5
Points Scored (PG)
 117.4
18
NBA Rank (PPG)
 5
23-7
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
23-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-20
111.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 116.4
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 19
35-21
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-8
39-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-9

