Suns vs. Thunder Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns (42-35) will try to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.
Suns vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Suns vs. Thunder Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 115 - Suns 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Thunder
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (236.5)
- The Thunder (45-32-1 ATS) have covered the spread 49.4% of the time, 8.3% more often than the Suns (38-36-3) this season.
- Phoenix (14-11-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (53.8%) than Oklahoma City (16-7-1) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (66.7%).
- When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Oklahoma City and its opponents do it more often (52.6% of the time) than Phoenix and its opponents (46.8%).
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Thunder are 22-28, while the Suns are 33-14 as moneyline favorites.
Suns Performance Insights
- Phoenix is scoring 113.5 points per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), but it has really shined defensively, surrendering only 111.5 points per game (fourth-best).
- With 27.3 assists per game, the Suns rank third-best in the league in the category.
- So far this year, the Suns are draining 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 37.5% (seventh-ranked) from three-point land.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Phoenix has taken 64% two-pointers (accounting for 71% of the team's baskets) and 36% from beyond the arc (29%).
