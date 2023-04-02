On Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Phoenix Suns (42-35) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Thunder matchup.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ
  • Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Venue: Paycom Center

Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Suns Moneyline Thunder Moneyline
DraftKings Suns (-5.5) 236.5 -225 +190 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Suns (-5.5) 236.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
Tipico Suns (-4.5) 233.5 -190 +160 Bet on this game with Tipico

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends

  • The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +154 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.5 points per game (18th in the NBA) and give up 111.5 per contest (fourth in the league).
  • The Thunder put up 117.4 points per game (fifth in league) while giving up 116.4 per contest (19th in NBA). They have a +79 scoring differential.
  • These teams average 230.9 points per game combined, 5.6 less than this game's total.
  • These teams allow 227.9 points per game combined, 8.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
  • Phoenix has put together a 39-37-1 record against the spread this season.
  • Oklahoma City has put together a 44-32-2 ATS record so far this season.

Suns and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Suns +450 +220 -
Thunder +100000 +60000 +750

