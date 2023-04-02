Suns vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 2
On Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Phoenix Suns (42-35) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Thunder matchup.
Suns vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-5.5)
|236.5
|-225
|+190
|BetMGM
|Suns (-5.5)
|236.5
|-225
|+180
|Tipico
|Suns (-4.5)
|233.5
|-190
|+160
Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +154 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.5 points per game (18th in the NBA) and give up 111.5 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Thunder put up 117.4 points per game (fifth in league) while giving up 116.4 per contest (19th in NBA). They have a +79 scoring differential.
- These teams average 230.9 points per game combined, 5.6 less than this game's total.
- These teams allow 227.9 points per game combined, 8.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix has put together a 39-37-1 record against the spread this season.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 44-32-2 ATS record so far this season.
Suns and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Suns
|+450
|+220
|-
|Thunder
|+100000
|+60000
|+750
