On Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Paycom Center, the Phoenix Suns (42-35) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when visiting the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-40). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSAZ.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Suns vs. Thunder matchup.

Suns vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSAZ

BSOK and BSAZ Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Suns vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Suns vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +154 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.5 points per game (18th in the NBA) and give up 111.5 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Thunder put up 117.4 points per game (fifth in league) while giving up 116.4 per contest (19th in NBA). They have a +79 scoring differential.

These teams average 230.9 points per game combined, 5.6 less than this game's total.

These teams allow 227.9 points per game combined, 8.6 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Phoenix has put together a 39-37-1 record against the spread this season.

Oklahoma City has put together a 44-32-2 ATS record so far this season.

Suns and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +450 +220 - Thunder +100000 +60000 +750

