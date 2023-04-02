Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.
  • In 70.2% of his 121 games last season, Gurriel had a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 121 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in five of them (4.1%), homering in 1% of his trips to home plate.
  • Gurriel picked up an RBI in 33 of 121 games last season (27.3%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.3%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • In 36.4% of his games last year (44 of 121), he scored at least one run, and in six (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 61
.303 AVG .281
.349 OBP .341
.431 SLG .370
21 XBH 17
3 HR 2
20 RBI 32
41/14 K/BB 42/18
0 SB 3
Home Away
60 GP 61
45 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (65.6%)
15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%)
25 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%)
14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Syndergaard will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Nov. 4, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went three innings against the Houston Astros.
  • In 25 games last season he finished with a 10-10 record and had a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.