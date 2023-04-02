Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.

In 70.2% of his 121 games last season, Gurriel had a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.

Including the 121 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in five of them (4.1%), homering in 1% of his trips to home plate.

Gurriel picked up an RBI in 33 of 121 games last season (27.3%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.3%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.

In 36.4% of his games last year (44 of 121), he scored at least one run, and in six (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 60 GP 61 .303 AVG .281 .349 OBP .341 .431 SLG .370 21 XBH 17 3 HR 2 20 RBI 32 41/14 K/BB 42/18 0 SB 3 Home Away 60 GP 61 45 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (65.6%) 15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%) 25 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%) 14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)