Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.
- In 70.2% of his 121 games last season, Gurriel had a hit. He also had 34 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 121 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in five of them (4.1%), homering in 1% of his trips to home plate.
- Gurriel picked up an RBI in 33 of 121 games last season (27.3%), including 10 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.3%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- In 36.4% of his games last year (44 of 121), he scored at least one run, and in six (5.0%) he scored two or more runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|.303
|AVG
|.281
|.349
|OBP
|.341
|.431
|SLG
|.370
|21
|XBH
|17
|3
|HR
|2
|20
|RBI
|32
|41/14
|K/BB
|42/18
|0
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|61
|45 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (65.6%)
|15 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (31.1%)
|25 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|19 (31.1%)
|3 (5.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.3%)
|14 (23.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (31.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to surrender 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Syndergaard will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Nov. 4, the 30-year-old righty started the game and went three innings against the Houston Astros.
- In 25 games last season he finished with a 10-10 record and had a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.