Ketel Marte Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)
- Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.
- Marte had a base hit in 86 out of 137 games last season (62.8%), with multiple hits in 29 of those contests (21.2%).
- In 12 of 137 games last year, he went yard (8.8%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
- Marte drove in a run in 39 out of 137 games last year (28.5%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (8.0%).
- He came around to score in 40.1% of his games last year (55 of 137), with more than one run on 13 occasions (9.5%).
Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.216
|.352
|OBP
|.292
|.429
|SLG
|.381
|33
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|7
|28
|RBI
|24
|44/37
|K/BB
|57/21
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|63
|51 (68.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (55.6%)
|15 (20.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (22.2%)
|28 (37.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (42.9%)
|5 (6.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (11.1%)
|20 (27.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (30.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Syndergaard makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 30-year-old righty started and threw three innings when he last appeared on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Houston Astros.
- Last season he compiled a 10-10 record, a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP over his 25 games.
