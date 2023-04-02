After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ketel Marte? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)

Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.

Marte had a base hit in 86 out of 137 games last season (62.8%), with multiple hits in 29 of those contests (21.2%).

In 12 of 137 games last year, he went yard (8.8%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Marte drove in a run in 39 out of 137 games last year (28.5%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (8.0%).

He came around to score in 40.1% of his games last year (55 of 137), with more than one run on 13 occasions (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 63 .261 AVG .216 .352 OBP .292 .429 SLG .381 33 XBH 23 5 HR 7 28 RBI 24 44/37 K/BB 57/21 5 SB 0 Home Away 74 GP 63 51 (68.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (55.6%) 15 (20.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.2%) 28 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (42.9%) 5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.1%) 20 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)