After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)

  • Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.
  • Marte had a base hit in 86 out of 137 games last season (62.8%), with multiple hits in 29 of those contests (21.2%).
  • In 12 of 137 games last year, he went yard (8.8%). He went deep in 2.2% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Marte drove in a run in 39 out of 137 games last year (28.5%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (8.0%).
  • He came around to score in 40.1% of his games last year (55 of 137), with more than one run on 13 occasions (9.5%).

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
74 GP 63
.261 AVG .216
.352 OBP .292
.429 SLG .381
33 XBH 23
5 HR 7
28 RBI 24
44/37 K/BB 57/21
5 SB 0
Home Away
74 GP 63
51 (68.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (55.6%)
15 (20.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.2%)
28 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (42.9%)
5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.1%)
20 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Syndergaard makes his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • The 30-year-old righty started and threw three innings when he last appeared on Friday, Nov. 4 against the Houston Astros.
  • Last season he compiled a 10-10 record, a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP over his 25 games.
