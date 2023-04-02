Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)
- McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- In 59.6% of his games last season (59 of 99), McCarthy got a base hit, and in 23 of those games (23.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games last season (99 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- McCarthy drove in a run in 28 games last year out of 99 (28.3%), including multiple RBIs in 8.1% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
- In 44.4% of his 99 games last season, he scored a run (44 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|52
|.227
|AVG
|.323
|.297
|OBP
|.374
|.379
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|23
|32/10
|K/BB
|44/13
|4
|SB
|19
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|55
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (67.3%)
|8 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (27.3%)
|20 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (43.6%)
|4 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.3%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (29.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Syndergaard will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Nov. 4 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went three innings.
- In 25 games last season he compiled a 10-10 record and had a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP.
