After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Jake McCarthy and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)

  • McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
  • In 59.6% of his games last season (59 of 99), McCarthy got a base hit, and in 23 of those games (23.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games last season (99 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • McCarthy drove in a run in 28 games last year out of 99 (28.3%), including multiple RBIs in 8.1% of those games (eight times) and three or more RBIs on five occasions..
  • In 44.4% of his 99 games last season, he scored a run (44 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
39 GP 52
.227 AVG .323
.297 OBP .374
.379 SLG .460
10 XBH 17
4 HR 4
20 RBI 23
32/10 K/BB 44/13
4 SB 19
Home Away
44 GP 55
22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (67.3%)
8 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (27.3%)
20 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (43.6%)
4 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%)
12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Syndergaard will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Nov. 4 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went three innings.
  • In 25 games last season he compiled a 10-10 record and had a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP.
