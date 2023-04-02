Sunday's contest at American Airlines Center has the Iowa Hawkeyes (31-6) matching up with the LSU Lady Tigers (33-2) at 3:30 PM ET (on April 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-73 victory for Iowa, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Hawkeyes are coming off of a 77-73 victory over South Carolina in their most recent game on Friday.

Iowa vs. LSU Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ABC

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Iowa vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 75, LSU 74

Iowa Schedule Analysis

The Hawkeyes beat the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks in a 77-73 win on March 31, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Hawkeyes have tied for the third-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (14).

Iowa has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.

Iowa 2022-23 Best Wins

77-73 over South Carolina (No. 1/AP Poll) on March 31

86-85 at home over Indiana (No. 2/AP Poll) on February 26

96-82 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on February 2

89-84 over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on March 4

70-57 at home over Iowa State (No. 17/AP Poll) on December 7

LSU Schedule Analysis

When the Lady Tigers took down the Virginia Tech Hokies (No. 4 in the AP's Top 25) on March 31 by a score of 79-72, it was their best victory of the season thus far.

The Lady Tigers have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (10).

LSU has nine wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in Division 1.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

79-72 over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on March 31

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 22) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes are outscoring opponents by 16.4 points per game with a +606 scoring differential overall. They put up 87.3 points per game (first in college basketball) and allow 70.9 per contest (318th in college basketball).

In conference games, Iowa puts up more points per game (89.2) than its overall average (87.3).

In home games, the Hawkeyes are putting up 3.5 more points per game (89.4) than they are away from home (85.9).

Defensively, Iowa has played better in home games this year, surrendering 65 points per game, compared to 78.5 in away games.

In their last 10 games, the Hawkeyes have been putting up 85 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 87.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

LSU Performance Insights