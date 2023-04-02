Geraldo Perdomo Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Geraldo Perdomo and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Geraldo Perdomo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Geraldo Perdomo At The Plate (2022)
- Perdomo hit .195 with 10 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 50 walks.
- Perdomo got a hit in 43.9% of his 148 games last season, with multiple hits in 12.2% of them.
- He went yard in 3.4% of his games in 2022 (five of 148), including 1% of his trips to the plate.
- Perdomo picked up an RBI in 25 of 148 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run in 49 of 148 games last year (33.1%), including eight multi-run games (5.4%).
Geraldo Perdomo Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|72
|.224
|AVG
|.167
|.305
|OBP
|.266
|.281
|SLG
|.244
|8
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|4
|23
|RBI
|17
|52/22
|K/BB
|51/28
|7
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|75
|33 (45.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (42.7%)
|13 (17.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (6.7%)
|24 (32.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (33.3%)
|1 (1.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (5.3%)
|15 (20.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (13.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA ranked first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers gave up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Syndergaard takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- In his last appearance on Friday, Nov. 4, the 30-year-old right-hander, started and went three innings against the Houston Astros.
- In his 25 appearances last season he finished with a 10-10 record, had a 3.94 ERA, and a 1.255 WHIP.
