The 2023 campaign continues for Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks (1-2) as they visit the Los Angeles Dodgers (2-1) in an early-season contest at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, April 2. Gametime is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Diamondbacks +155 moneyline odds to win. The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Time: 4:10 PM ET

TV: SportsNet LA

Location: Los Angeles, California

Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Noah Syndergaard - LAD (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Zach Davies - ARI (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

Last season, the Dodgers won 111 out of the 160 games, or 69.4%, in which they were favored.

Last season, the Dodgers won 61 of their 90 games, or 67.8%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 65.5% chance to win.

The Dodgers averaged 1.3 homers per home game last season (106 total at home).

Los Angeles had a .454 slugging percentage and averaged 3.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Diamondbacks came away with 51 wins in the 120 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Diamondbacks came away with a win 12 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +155 or worse on the moneyline.

Arizona hit 102 home runs away from home last season (1.3 per game).

The Diamondbacks slugged .397 with three extra-base hits per game on the road.

Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ketel Marte 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+290) Christian Walker 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+200) Jake McCarthy 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+250)

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +12500 23rd 4th Win NL West +4000 - 4th

