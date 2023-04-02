Devin Booker could make a big impact for the Phoenix Suns on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, versus the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Booker, in his previous game (March 31 win against the Nuggets) posted 27 points and six assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on Booker's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Devin Booker Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 28.1 30.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.5 Assists 5.5 5.4 3.8 PRA 38.5 38 38.4 PR 33.5 32.6 34.6 3PM 2.5 2.1 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Devin Booker's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Devin Booker Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.4 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

Booker's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Thunder are the 19th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 116.4 points per game.

The Thunder allow 46.7 rebounds per contest, worst in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Thunder have allowed 25.9 per contest, 21st in the NBA.

Giving up 13 made 3-pointers per game, the Thunder are the 26th-ranked team in the league.

Devin Booker vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 36 46 3 1 3 0 1 3/8/2023 28 44 3 4 6 1 0 2/24/2023 36 25 6 8 1 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Booker or any of his Suns teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.