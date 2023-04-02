Deandre Ayton and his Phoenix Suns teammates will take the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on March 31, Ayton produced eight points and 10 rebounds in a 100-93 win against the Nuggets.

We're going to break down Ayton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 18.0 14.1 Rebounds 9.5 10.0 8.7 Assists -- 1.8 0.4 PRA 25.5 29.8 23.2 PR 24.5 28 22.8 3PM 0.5 0.1 0.0



Deandre Ayton Insights vs. the Thunder

Ayton is responsible for attempting 12.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.4 per game.

The Suns rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Thunder, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.7 possessions per contest.

The Thunder allow 116.4 points per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 46.7 rebounds per game, the Thunder are the worst team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Thunder are 21st in the NBA, conceding 25.9 per contest.

The Thunder concede 13 made 3-pointers per game, 26th-ranked in the league.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/8/2023 24 12 8 2 0 1 0 2/24/2023 31 14 11 0 0 2 1

