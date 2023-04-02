Christian Walker -- 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)

  • Walker racked up 141 total hits while slugging .477.
  • Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 23rd in slugging.
  • Walker picked up a base hit in 96 of 160 games last season (60.0%), with at least two hits in 36 of those contests (22.5%).
  • He hit a long ball in 33 games a year ago (out of 160 opportunities, 20.6%), leaving the ballpark in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Walker picked up an RBI in 63 of 160 games last season (39.4%), including 21 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.1%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
  • In 43.8% of his games last season (70 of 160), he scored at least one run, and in 12 (7.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
80 GP 80
.227 AVG .256
.323 OBP .334
.430 SLG .522
28 XBH 35
15 HR 21
42 RBI 52
65/39 K/BB 66/32
0 SB 2
Home Away
80 GP 80
46 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (62.5%)
16 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (25.0%)
34 (42.5%) Games w/1+ Run 36 (45.0%)
13 (16.3%) Games w/1+ HR 20 (25.0%)
30 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (41.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Syndergaard will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Nov. 4 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went three innings.
  • In 25 games last season he compiled a 10-10 record and had a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP.
