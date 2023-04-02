Christian Walker Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Walker -- 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the hill, on April 2 at 4:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-3 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Christian Walker Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christian Walker At The Plate (2022)
- Walker racked up 141 total hits while slugging .477.
- Among the qualifying hitters last season, he ranked 89th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranked 63rd and he was 23rd in slugging.
- Walker picked up a base hit in 96 of 160 games last season (60.0%), with at least two hits in 36 of those contests (22.5%).
- He hit a long ball in 33 games a year ago (out of 160 opportunities, 20.6%), leaving the ballpark in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Walker picked up an RBI in 63 of 160 games last season (39.4%), including 21 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (13.1%). He had three or more RBIs in nine games.
- In 43.8% of his games last season (70 of 160), he scored at least one run, and in 12 (7.5%) he scored two or more runs.
Christian Walker Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|.227
|AVG
|.256
|.323
|OBP
|.334
|.430
|SLG
|.522
|28
|XBH
|35
|15
|HR
|21
|42
|RBI
|52
|65/39
|K/BB
|66/32
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|80
|46 (57.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|50 (62.5%)
|16 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|20 (25.0%)
|34 (42.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|36 (45.0%)
|13 (16.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|20 (25.0%)
|30 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|33 (41.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Syndergaard will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 30-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Nov. 4 against the Houston Astros, when he started and went three innings.
- In 25 games last season he compiled a 10-10 record and had a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP.
