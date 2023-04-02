Chris Paul plus his Phoenix Suns teammates match up versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Paul, in his previous game (March 31 win against the Nuggets) posted five points, six rebounds and 13 assists.

In this piece we'll break down Paul's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Chris Paul Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 13.5 13.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.3 4.4 Assists 9.5 9.1 9.2 PRA 26.5 26.9 26.7 PR 17.5 17.8 17.5 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.0



Chris Paul Insights vs. the Thunder

This season, he's put up 9.1% of the Suns' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 11.3 per contest.

Paul is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Paul's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 104.7 possessions per game, while his Suns rank 20th in possessions per game with 101.4.

The Thunder allow 116.4 points per game, 19th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Thunder are ranked last in the league, giving up 46.7 rebounds per contest.

The Thunder are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.9 assists per game.

The Thunder are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Chris Paul vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 33 14 6 13 2 1 3 3/8/2023 24 18 4 9 4 0 4 2/24/2023 32 16 2 6 1 0 0

