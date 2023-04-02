After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Alek Thomas and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Alek Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alek Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alek Thomas At The Plate (2022)

  • Thomas hit .231 with 17 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
  • Thomas picked up at least one hit 62 times last season in 113 games played (54.9%), including multiple hits on 20 occasions (17.7%).
  • He hit a home run in 6.2% of his games last season (113 in all), going deep in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Thomas drove in a run in 27 of 113 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 33.6% of his 113 games last season, he scored (38 times). He had seven games with multiple runs in 2022 (6.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alek Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 53
.220 AVG .242
.261 OBP .288
.277 SLG .411
9 XBH 17
1 HR 7
17 RBI 22
36/8 K/BB 38/14
2 SB 2
Home Away
59 GP 54
30 (50.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (59.3%)
9 (15.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (20.4%)
22 (37.3%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (29.6%)
1 (1.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (11.1%)
13 (22.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (25.9%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA was No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Syndergaard will start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
  • The 30-year-old right-hander started and threw three innings when he last appeared Friday, Nov. 4 against the Houston Astros.
  • In his 25 appearances last season he finished with a 3.94 ERA and a 1.255 WHIP, compiling a 10-10 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.