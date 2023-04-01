Coyotes vs. Sharks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 1
The San Jose Sharks (21-39-15) visit the Arizona Coyotes (27-36-13), who have fallen in six straight, on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and NBCS-CA.
The Coyotes are 4-4-2 over the past 10 contests, putting up 30 total goals (six power-play goals on 24 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.0%). They have given up 32 goals to their opponents.
As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will capture the win in Saturday's game.
Coyotes vs. Sharks Predictions for Saturday
Our projection model for this game predicts a final score of Coyotes 4, Sharks 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-105)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Computer Predicted Spread: Coyotes (-1.5)
Coyotes Splits and Trends
- The Coyotes (27-36-13 overall) have posted a record of 7-13-20 in games that have needed OT this season.
- In the 26 games Arizona has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 27 points.
- In 10 games this season when the Coyotes ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-8-1).
- Arizona has six points (1-17-4) when scoring a pair of goals this season.
- The Coyotes have scored more than two goals 40 times, earning 56 points from those matchups (24-8-8).
- This season, Arizona has scored a single power-play goal in 27 games has a record of 11-13-3 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Arizona is 5-4-1 (11 points).
- The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents in 66 games, going 22-32-12 to record 56 points.
|Sharks Rank
|Sharks AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|25th
|2.87
|Goals Scored
|2.76
|27th
|30th
|3.77
|Goals Allowed
|3.46
|24th
|23rd
|29.8
|Shots
|25.6
|32nd
|23rd
|31.8
|Shots Allowed
|35.4
|31st
|26th
|17.7%
|Power Play %
|19.5%
|22nd
|3rd
|83.3%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.4%
|24th
Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
