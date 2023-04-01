On Saturday, Nick Ahmed (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)

Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)

  • Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • In 52.9% of his 17 games last season, Ahmed got a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Including the 17 games he played in last season, he went deep in three of them (17.6%), leaving the yard in 5.6% of his trips to home plate.
  • Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last year (41.2%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
  • He crossed home in six of 17 games a year ago (35.3%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
12 GP 5
.212 AVG .263
.257 OBP .263
.333 SLG .632
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
5 RBI 2
8/2 K/BB 7/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 5
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Kershaw will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • The 35-year-old left-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Padres.
  • In his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP, putting together a 12-3 record.
