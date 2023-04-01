Nick Ahmed Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Saturday, Nick Ahmed (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Nick Ahmed Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +275)
Nick Ahmed At The Plate (2022)
- Ahmed hit .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- In 52.9% of his 17 games last season, Ahmed got a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 17 games he played in last season, he went deep in three of them (17.6%), leaving the yard in 5.6% of his trips to home plate.
- Ahmed drove in a run in seven of 17 games last year (41.2%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- He crossed home in six of 17 games a year ago (35.3%), including one multi-run game.
Nick Ahmed Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|.212
|AVG
|.263
|.257
|OBP
|.263
|.333
|SLG
|.632
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|5
|RBI
|2
|8/2
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- The Dodgers allowed the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kershaw will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 35-year-old left-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Padres.
- In his 22 appearances last season he finished with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP, putting together a 12-3 record.
