On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Arizona Diamondbacks play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Gurriel hit .291 with 32 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 32 walks.
  • Gurriel reached base via a hit in 85 of 121 games last season (70.2%), including multiple hits in 28.1% of those games (34 of them).
  • He hit a home run in 4.1% of his games last season (121 in all), going deep in 1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gurriel picked up an RBI in 33 of 121 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • In 36.4% of his 121 games last season, he scored (44 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
60 GP 61
.303 AVG .281
.349 OBP .341
.431 SLG .370
21 XBH 17
3 HR 2
20 RBI 32
41/14 K/BB 42/18
0 SB 3
Home Away
60 GP 61
45 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (65.6%)
15 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%)
25 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 19 (31.1%)
3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.3%)
14 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (31.1%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to give up 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Kershaw will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • The 35-year-old left-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Padres.
  • Over his 22 appearances last season he put together a 12-3 record, had a 2.28 ERA, and a 0.942 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.