The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)

Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.

Marte picked up at least one hit 86 times last season in 137 games played (62.8%), including multiple hits on 29 occasions (21.2%).

He went yard in 12 of 137 games in 2022 (8.8%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Marte drove in a run in 28.5% of his 137 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.0% of those contests (11). He drove in three or more runs in one game.

In 55 of 137 games last year (40.1%) he scored, and in 13 of those games (9.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 74 GP 63 .261 AVG .216 .352 OBP .292 .429 SLG .381 33 XBH 23 5 HR 7 28 RBI 24 44/37 K/BB 57/21 5 SB 0 Home Away 74 GP 63 51 (68.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (55.6%) 15 (20.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.2%) 28 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (42.9%) 5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.1%) 20 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)