The Arizona Diamondbacks and Ketel Marte, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

Ketel Marte Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Ketel Marte At The Plate (2022)

  • Marte hit .240 with 42 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 58 walks.
  • Marte picked up at least one hit 86 times last season in 137 games played (62.8%), including multiple hits on 29 occasions (21.2%).
  • He went yard in 12 of 137 games in 2022 (8.8%), including 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Marte drove in a run in 28.5% of his 137 games last season, with two or more RBIs in 8.0% of those contests (11). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 55 of 137 games last year (40.1%) he scored, and in 13 of those games (9.5%) he scored two or more runs.

Ketel Marte Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
74 GP 63
.261 AVG .216
.352 OBP .292
.429 SLG .381
33 XBH 23
5 HR 7
28 RBI 24
44/37 K/BB 57/21
5 SB 0
51 (68.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (55.6%)
15 (20.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (22.2%)
28 (37.8%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (42.9%)
5 (6.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.1%)
20 (27.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (30.2%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers had the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Kershaw will take the mound to start for the Dodgers, his first of the season.
  • The 35-year-old southpaw last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
  • In 22 games last season he finished with a 12-3 record and had a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP.
