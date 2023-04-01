Jake McCarthy Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jake McCarthy -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 1 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)
- McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- In 59.6% of his games last season (59 of 99), McCarthy had a base hit, and in 23 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one hit.
- He took the pitcher deep in 8.1% of his games last season (99 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 28.3% of his 99 games a year ago, McCarthy picked up an RBI (28 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (8.1%), and three or more RBIs in five games.
- He scored in 44.4% of his 99 games last season, with two or more runs in 7.1% of those games (seven).
Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|52
|.227
|AVG
|.323
|.297
|OBP
|.374
|.379
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|23
|32/10
|K/BB
|44/13
|4
|SB
|19
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|55
|22 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|37 (67.3%)
|8 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (27.3%)
|20 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (43.6%)
|4 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (7.3%)
|12 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (29.1%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 2.81 team ERA led all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrendered the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (152 total, 0.9 per game).
- Kershaw gets the call to start for the Dodgers, his first this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, Oct. 13, the 35-year-old southpaw, started and went five innings against the San Diego Padres.
- Over his 22 appearances last season he put together a 12-3 record, had a 2.28 ERA, and a 0.942 WHIP.
