Jake McCarthy -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 1 at 9:10 PM ET.

Jake McCarthy Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jake McCarthy At The Plate (2022)

McCarthy hit .283 with 16 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 23 walks.

In 59.6% of his games last season (59 of 99), McCarthy had a base hit, and in 23 of those games (23.2%) he recorded more than one hit.

He took the pitcher deep in 8.1% of his games last season (99 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In 28.3% of his 99 games a year ago, McCarthy picked up an RBI (28 times). He also had eight games with multiple RBIs (8.1%), and three or more RBIs in five games.

He scored in 44.4% of his 99 games last season, with two or more runs in 7.1% of those games (seven).

Jake McCarthy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 39 GP 52 .227 AVG .323 .297 OBP .374 .379 SLG .460 10 XBH 17 4 HR 4 20 RBI 23 32/10 K/BB 44/13 4 SB 19 Home Away 44 GP 55 22 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 37 (67.3%) 8 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (27.3%) 20 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (43.6%) 4 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (7.3%) 12 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (29.1%)

