Gabriel Moreno Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:24 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Arizona Diamondbacks and Gabriel Moreno, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Gabriel Moreno Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +320)
Gabriel Moreno At The Plate (2022)
- Moreno hit .319 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- In 60.0% of his games last season (15 of 25), Moreno had a base hit, and in five of those games (20.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 25 games last season, he hit just one home run.
- Moreno picked up an RBI in three of 25 games last year (12.0%), with more than one RBI in three of them (12.0%).
- He scored a run in eight of 25 games last year (32.0%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Gabriel Moreno Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|.400
|AVG
|.256
|.419
|OBP
|.310
|.400
|SLG
|.359
|0
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|3
|2/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|15
|8 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (46.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (20.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (46.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.7%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (6.7%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Kershaw starts for the first time this season for the Dodgers.
- The 35-year-old left-hander last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
- Last season he finished with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP over his 22 games, compiling a 12-3 record.
