Evan Longoria Player Prop Bets: Diamondbacks vs. Dodgers - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-1 with a double in his most recent game, Evan Longoria and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.
Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)
- Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
- In 53.9% of his 89 games last season, Longoria had a hit. He also had 15 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 12 of 89 games in 2022 (13.5%), including 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Longoria drove in a run in 24.7% of his games last year (22 of 89), with two or more RBIs in 12 of those contests (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
- In 29.2% of his 89 games last season, he touched home plate (26 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.6%).
Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|48
|.243
|AVG
|.245
|.326
|OBP
|.315
|.504
|SLG
|.411
|14
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|6
|21
|RBI
|21
|33/14
|K/BB
|50/15
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|49
|20 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (57.1%)
|8 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (14.3%)
|12 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (28.6%)
|6 (15.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (12.2%)
|10 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (24.5%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
- Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Kershaw will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
- The 35-year-old southpaw last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
- Last season he finished with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP over his 22 games, compiling a 12-3 record.
