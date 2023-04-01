After going 1-for-1 with a double in his most recent game, Evan Longoria and the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Clayton Kershaw) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Dodgers.

Evan Longoria Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Evan Longoria At The Plate (2022)

  • Longoria hit .244 with 13 doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.
  • In 53.9% of his 89 games last season, Longoria had a hit. He also had 15 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 12 of 89 games in 2022 (13.5%), including 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Longoria drove in a run in 24.7% of his games last year (22 of 89), with two or more RBIs in 12 of those contests (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in four games.
  • In 29.2% of his 89 games last season, he touched home plate (26 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (5.6%).

Evan Longoria Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
40 GP 48
.243 AVG .245
.326 OBP .315
.504 SLG .411
14 XBH 13
8 HR 6
21 RBI 21
33/14 K/BB 50/15
0 SB 0
Home Away
40 GP 49
20 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (57.1%)
8 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.3%)
12 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (28.6%)
6 (15.0%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (12.2%)
10 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (24.5%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Dodgers pitching staff was fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers had the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (2.81).
  • Dodgers pitchers combined to allow 152 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Kershaw will make his first start of the season for the Dodgers.
  • The 35-year-old southpaw last appeared Thursday, Oct. 13 against the San Diego Padres, when he started and went five innings.
  • Last season he finished with a 2.28 ERA and a 0.942 WHIP over his 22 games, compiling a 12-3 record.
