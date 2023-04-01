Coyotes vs. Sharks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Arizona Coyotes (27-36-13) will attempt to halt a six-game losing streak when they face the San Jose Sharks (21-39-15) at home on Saturday, April 1 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and NBCS-CA.
Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and NBCS-CA
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Sharks (-115)
|Coyotes (-105)
|6.5
Coyotes Betting Insights
- This season the Coyotes have been an underdog 67 times, and won 23, or 34.3%, of those games.
- Arizona has entered 67 games this season as an underdog by -105 or more and is 23-44 in those contests.
- The Coyotes have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Arizona has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals in 38 of 76 games this season.
Coyotes vs. Sharks Rankings
|Sharks Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|215 (25th)
|Goals
|210 (27th)
|283 (30th)
|Goals Allowed
|263 (24th)
|35 (29th)
|Power Play Goals
|43 (22nd)
|38 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|71 (32nd)
Coyotes Advanced Stats
- Four of Arizona's past 10 outings have gone over the total.
- The Coyotes and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.5 goals over their last 10 games, the same as the over/under posted in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, Coyotes' games average 8.5 goals, 1.0 goal higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Coyotes have scored 210 goals this season (2.8 per game) to rank 27th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes have conceded 263 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 24th.
- Their 27th-ranked goal differential is -53.
