Having lost six straight, the Arizona Coyotes welcome in the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can see the Coyotes-Sharks matchup on ESPN+, BSAZX, and NBCS-CA.

Sharks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and NBCS-CA
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Coyotes vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/10/2023 Coyotes Sharks 4-2 SJ
12/13/2022 Sharks Coyotes 3-2 SJ

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes' total of 263 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 24th in the league.
  • With 210 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 76 36 46 82 54 52 34.4%
Nick Schmaltz 57 21 33 54 51 55 38.7%
Matias Maccelli 58 10 33 43 42 23 0%
Lawson Crouse 71 22 20 42 30 29 39%
Barrett Hayton 76 17 24 41 35 31 50.8%

Sharks Stats & Trends

  • The Sharks have allowed 283 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The Sharks' 215 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
  • In the past 10 games, the Sharks have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 2-5-3 record.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that stretch.

Sharks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Erik Karlsson 75 22 69 91 94 75 0%
Logan Couture 75 26 36 62 31 64 47%
Tomas Hertl 72 21 38 59 36 45 54.8%
Alexander Barabanov 68 15 32 47 35 28 33.3%
Kevin Labanc 65 13 16 29 23 33 50%

