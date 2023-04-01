How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Having lost six straight, the Arizona Coyotes welcome in the San Jose Sharks on Saturday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
You can see the Coyotes-Sharks matchup on ESPN+, BSAZX, and NBCS-CA.
Sharks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Coyotes vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/10/2023
|Coyotes
|Sharks
|4-2 SJ
|12/13/2022
|Sharks
|Coyotes
|3-2 SJ
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 263 goals given up (3.5 per game) is 24th in the league.
- With 210 goals (2.8 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 27th-ranked offense.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Coyotes have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 3.0 goals-per-game average (30 total) during that time.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|76
|36
|46
|82
|54
|52
|34.4%
|Nick Schmaltz
|57
|21
|33
|54
|51
|55
|38.7%
|Matias Maccelli
|58
|10
|33
|43
|42
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|71
|22
|20
|42
|30
|29
|39%
|Barrett Hayton
|76
|17
|24
|41
|35
|31
|50.8%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks have allowed 283 total goals (3.8 per game), ranking 30th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Sharks' 215 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Sharks have claimed 45.0% of the possible points with a 2-5-3 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Sharks have allowed 3.9 goals per game (39 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.7 goals-per-game average (27 total) during that stretch.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|75
|22
|69
|91
|94
|75
|0%
|Logan Couture
|75
|26
|36
|62
|31
|64
|47%
|Tomas Hertl
|72
|21
|38
|59
|36
|45
|54.8%
|Alexander Barabanov
|68
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Kevin Labanc
|65
|13
|16
|29
|23
|33
|50%
